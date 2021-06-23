SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Army Corps of Engineers will monitor Sullivan’s Island Maritime Forest cutting

After the Sullivan’s Island Town Council approved a settlement for the reduction of the...
After the Sullivan’s Island Town Council approved a settlement for the reduction of the island’s maritime forest, a conservation group called Sullivan’s Island for All said they were interested in preserving the woodlands as they stand.(Live 5 News)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Sullivan’s Island conservation group says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be monitoring, but not regulating, the upcoming clearing of the island’s maritime forest.

After the Sullivan’s Island Town Council approved a settlement for the reduction of the island’s maritime forest, a conservation group called Sullivan’s Island for All said they were interested in preserving the woodlands as they stand.

That first vote took place in early October 2020, but the same town council amended their original plan in March 2021.

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council voted 4-2 to amend their original ruling and specified that the maritime forest could only be cleared if crews didn’t use heavy machinery like bulldozers to remove trees.

Sullivan’s Island for All says the Army Corps determined that the cutting plan would subsequently fall outside of their regulatory authority. The conservation group says the Army Corps provided no opinion on how ecologically destructive the plan is, only that the proposed work method is not considered to be a regulated activity.

The Army Corps’ regulatory oversight is limited to the discharge of dredged or fill material into jurisdictional waters, such as wetlands, Sullivan’s Island for All says.

According to the conservation group, the amended plan dropped the use of heavy machinery like bulldozers because it would have discharged fill into the wetlands and left the plan vulnerable to the Army Corps’ regulatory abilities. Instead, Sullivan’s Island for All says the amended ruling has led those who want to cut the forest to use chainsaws and poisonous herbicides.

While the amended ruling would have discouraged the Army Corps’ involvement, Sullivan’s Island for All says a recent ruling from the Corps signaled they would be closely watching to ensure Sullivan’s Island complies with all environmental regulations.

“Regardless of whether or not this plan uses chainsaws and poison instead of bulldozers to remove and cut thousands of trees and shrubs, the result is the same: this plan puts the public’s safety at risk by removing our storm surge protection,” Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko said. “This is a dangerous plan that impacts our island’s resiliency and destroys a critically important wildlife habitat.”

Byko said the area is home to a wide variety of species including turtles, migratory birds, egrets, foxes, and dragonflies. She says poisoning the trees has some worried that the herbicide will do damage to the area’s water systems.

“We have concerns about this herbicide, that will literally be painted on tree stumps. There are no guarantees these toxic chemicals won’t be absorbed into the soil, contaminating wetlands or groundwater. Many are also concerned about runoff into storm water to the marsh, impacting the entire food chain,” Byko said.

Sullivan’s Island for All says they remain optimistic after a new pro-conservation Town Council was sworn in on June 15th.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
North Charleston police officials said shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3700...
Police officers investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston
Authorities say a standoff involving deputies and a man who reportedly pointed a gun at people...
Standoff involving deputies, man who reportedly pointed gun at people ends
Zayvion Moon
Deputies arrest 17-year-old in Beaufort County graduation party shooting

Latest News

Summerville's four-hour Fireworks and Freedom Fest begins at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 at Gahagan Park.
Summerville announces July 4 Fireworks and Freedom Fest
The National Action Network says the Mt. Carmel AME Church will be helping them host their food...
Non-profit hosts food distribution in Moncks Corner
During the BCSD school board meeting Tuesday, the district approved a $47 million contract for...
Berkeley Co. Schools plan joint elementary and middle school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Schools plan joint elementary and middle school