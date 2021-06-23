SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort city council passes $23.7 million budget

The city says the budget includes a modest a reduction in property taxes and reflects the...
The city says the budget includes a modest a reduction in property taxes and reflects the City’s expectation that tourism will rebound in the coming year.(WITN)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort City Council passed the city’s operating budget for 2022.

City officials said the council passed a budget that totaled at $23,769,178 at its Tuesday meeting.

The fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2022.

The city says the budget includes a modest a reduction in property taxes and reflects the City’s expectation that tourism will rebound in the coming year.

The $23.7 million comes in at 3.24% over the 2021 budget, and city officials say it includes a 1.1 millage reduction. The millage reduction means that homeowners will pay less in property tax.

The city says $18.7 million of the budget has been appropriated to the city’s General Fund which includes most of Beaufort’s departmental operations and debt service.

The Parks & Tourism Fund appropriations, which includes some police operations, marine operations, Waterfront Park operations, parking operations and various downtown operations, is budgeted at $3.3 million, city officials say.

$1.1 million has been allocated for the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund and officials say the State Accommodations Fund is budgeted for $491,686. The State Accommodations Fund includes various tourism and marketing functions, as well as grants.

Finally, city officials say the Fire Impact Fund is budgeted at $70,400.

Homeowners will see their monthly trash refuse fee increasing from $16.20 to $20 a month. City officials say residents last saw a trash refuse fee hike in 2014.

Capital Waste Services will take over Beaufort’s trash and recycling services beginning July 1, officials say. This is the same day as the price hike.

City official say the budget reflects no new debt.

The budget ordinance can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island
North Charleston police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a...
Police investigating fatal shooting of a boy in North Charleston
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
Authorities say a standoff involving deputies and a man who reportedly pointed a gun at people...
Standoff involving deputies, man who reportedly pointed gun at people ends
Zayvion Moon
Deputies arrest 17-year-old in Beaufort County graduation party shooting

Latest News

The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring at least 4
Rebecca Vance
Summerville administrator terminated in special Saturday meeting
Gov. Henry McMaster will join Volvo officials for the grand opening of the Volvo Car University...
Volvo plant in Ridgeville holds grand opening for Volvo Car University
South Carolina employment officials say the state’s unemployment rate fell below the 5% mark in...
SC unemployment rate falls below 5% in May