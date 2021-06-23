Berkeley Co. Schools plan joint elementary and middle school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has approved a contract to build a new school.

During the BCSD school board meeting Tuesday, the district approved a $47 million contract for a new joint elementary and middle school.

The new school will be built in the Carnes Crossroads Community and district leaders say it will enroll students from kindergarten through 8th grade.

The district says the new school will be paid through the BCSD capital fund and it will be spread over the next few years.

This new school is intended to help address the area’s explosive growth and overcrowding at nearby schools, district leaders say.

At the same meeting, the district also approved a $328 million general fund budget that is $14 million larger than the previous year. District leaders say that’s in part because of an increase in local tax revenue.

