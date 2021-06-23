SC Lottery
Cold front to bring drier weather for a few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front pushed through the area this morning, bringing with it drier air and some sunshine. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out for the rest of the afternoon and evening, but the coverage of rain will be down significantly from yesterday. The rain chance will be very low on Thursday before increasing again Friday as a trough of low pressure moves toward the coast increasing the moisture and chance of rain. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected Friday through the weekend with highs climbing to near 90 degrees by Sunday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s, falling into the 70s this evening. A pleasant night, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out. High 85, Low 70.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 86, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms likely. High 88, Low 73.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible. High 90, Low 73.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

