Cold front to bring drier weather for a few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front pushed through the area Wednesday morning helping to lower the chance of rain for the next few days. Drier air will move into the Lowcountry helping to bring in more sunshine today after a cloudy Tuesday. There will still be a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening but the coverage of rain will be down significantly from yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon. The rain chance will be very low on Thursday before increasing again Friday as a trough of low pressure moves toward the coast increasing the moisture and chance of rain. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected Friday through the weekend with highs climbing to near 90 degrees by Sunday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

