SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
North Charleston police officials said shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3700...
Police officers investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston
Authorities say a standoff involving deputies and a man who reportedly pointed a gun at people...
Standoff involving deputies, man who reportedly pointed gun at people ends
Zayvion Moon
Deputies arrest 17-year-old in Beaufort County graduation party shooting

Latest News

A hole from a bullet is seen in the garage door in Harris County, Texas. A 6-year-old boy is in...
GRAPHIC: Sound of child getting shot by stray bullet caught on video
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it has reopened an investigation into the...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong...
Apple Daily to close, last pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper