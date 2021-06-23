Family indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members of a teen found starved to death inside a Bartlett home will appear in court Wednesday.

All seven family members face first-degree murder charges for the death of 14-year-old Brandon Gray.

The indictment and hearing come after Gray was found dead on the living room floor of a home on Skylight Drive last year, according to investigators.

Seven adults including his mother, several aunts and an uncle who lived in the house have been charged in connection to his death.

In all, 10 children lived in the home.

Sources say the children were home-schooled and 14-year-old Brandon and his 12-year-old sister were forced to sleep in the garage. The rest of the children slept in beds in bedrooms and the house was orderly.

Investigators say the boy weighed only 60 pounds when they found him and his 12-year-old sister was discovered in the home malnourished with patterned bruising on her body.

All of the children who lived in the home are now in foster care.

Due to COVID-19 in the women’s jail, the women are currently under quarantine.

Melvin Wells went before the judge alone Wednesday morning and was appointed a public defender.

The judge says the hearing regarding the case is reset for June 30.

