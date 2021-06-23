SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hungry elephant breaks through kitchen wall in Thailand

The elephant was rummaging through her kitchen with its trunk, probably looking for food.
The elephant was rummaging through her kitchen with its trunk, probably looking for food.(Source: Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chalk this up to the dangers of living near a national park in Thailand.

A live Asian elephant poked its head through a home’s wall.

A woman awoke early Saturday morning to find that scene after being awoken by crashing and banging.

The elephant was rummaging through her kitchen with its trunk, probably looking for food.

It shouldn’t have come as that much of a shock, though.

After all, the hole in her wall was already there from where an elephant broke it the previous month.

Wildlife officials said they are seeing more encounters like this as human developments encroach on natural habitats, which are shrinking.

This elephant is known to them and named Boonchuay.

Puengprasoppon said she didn’t have any food in her kitchen but did have some salt stored there, so she believes maybe that’s what he was smelling and looking for.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family
Authorities say a standoff involving deputies and a man who reportedly pointed a gun at people...
Standoff involving deputies, man who reportedly pointed gun at people ends
Zayvion Moon
Deputies arrest 17-year-old in Beaufort County graduation party shooting
North Charleston police officials said shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3700...
Police officers investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return...
Houston hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden faces growing pressure from the left over voting bill
The National Action Network says the Mt. Carmel AME Church will be helping them host their food...
Non-profit hosts food distribution in Moncks Corner
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
Iranian media: ‘sabotage attack’ on nuclear building foiled