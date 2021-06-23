Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief faces a two-week suspension in connection with the investigation of a school resource officer accused of having sex with a student while working at Berkeley High School.

Police Chief Rick Ollic was suspended on Tuesday, according to attorney Mark Peper, who represents the family of the student who says she was assaulted by 50-year-old Zedrick Maurice Smalls, a former police officer.

Smalls was charged earlier this month with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor along with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Moncks Corner officials have declined requests for comments on the situation.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said his agency is not investigating Ollic in connection with the Smalls case.

Capt. Mark Fields said Wednesday he was currently in command of the police department, but could not comment further.

Smalls is accused of having sex with the victim on two occasions in June, according to affidavits released by SLED. Additionally, agents said that on or around May 2021 and early June 2021, Smalls touched the victim inappropriately multiple times.

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said Smalls was fired from the department following an investigation into an “inappropriate communication” with a student.

Smalls’ 10 months with the department was marred with myriad of infractions, according to his employee file.

He was hired hired in August of last year and initially posted to Foxbank Elementary School as a school resource officer.

As early as November, a letter appears in his employee file that references Smalls had left his post at the school without properly notifying the principal or his supervisors. During that same time, he was found to be using his work car for personal use, which is against the department’s policy.

This partially led to Smalls being transferred to Berkeley High School, according to the paperwork. He was also warned about leaving his post again in March. A month later, there was an incident that led to a formal reprimand.

There are few details about the incident but what the reprimand says is that an employee at Berkeley High had filed a complaint against Smalls for making “inappropriate remarks.”

During all of this, Smalls was on a 6-month probationary period, standard for all new employees. In February that probation was extended another 6 months after the he received an overall rate of two out of five on his performance review.

Ollic spent 29 years with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office before becoming the Moncks Corner police chief in on Jan. 1, 2016.

Before taking the police chief job, he ran unsuccessfully to become sheriff of Berkeley County, being defeated by Duane Lewis.

