Non-profit hosts food distribution in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Eastern Chapter of the National Action Network says they are partnering with a Moncks Corner church to host a food giveaway.

The National Action Network says the Mt. Carmel AME Church will be helping them host their food distribution.

Organizers say people can come visit the Mt. Carmel AME Church located at 1059 Old Black Oak Drive in Moncks Corner to receive free food.

The distribution will start at Noon on Wednesday and organizers say it will continue until they are out of supplies.

