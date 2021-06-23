SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police officers investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston police officials said shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3700...
North Charleston police officials said shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a person on the ground.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in North Charleston Tuesday night.

North Charleston police officials said shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a person on the ground. A report states when officers arrived they found a man suffering from an injury consistent to a gunshot.

“Unfortunately the victim died,” NCPD officials said. “North Charleston Police detectives and the Charleston County Coroner’s office continue to investigate the incident.”

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family

Latest News

The Berkeley County School board approved a $328 million general fund budget for fiscal year...
Berkeley Co. School board approves $328 million budget for 2021-22 year
Authorities say a standoff involving deputies and a man who reportedly pointed a gun at people...
Standoff involving deputies, man who reportedly pointed gun at people ends
Families with children in the Charleston County School District are voicing their opinions on...
Charleston Co. School District parents discuss fall re-opening plan, masks
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District parents discuss fall re-opening plan, masks
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District parents discuss fall re-opening plan, masks