Police officers investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in North Charleston Tuesday night.

North Charleston police officials said shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a person on the ground. A report states when officers arrived they found a man suffering from an injury consistent to a gunshot.

“Unfortunately the victim died,” NCPD officials said. “North Charleston Police detectives and the Charleston County Coroner’s office continue to investigate the incident.”

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

