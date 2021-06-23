SC Lottery
Report: Khris Middleton to play for Team USA in the Olympics

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton is fouled by New York Knicks' Kadeem Allen during the second...
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton is fouled by New York Knicks' Kadeem Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(NBC15)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston native Khris Middleton appears to be heading to Tokyo to play in the Olympic Games this Summer.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Porter-Gaud alum has committed to joining Team USA’s 12-man roster according to Middleton’s agent.

This would be the 2nd time Middleton has played for the National team after suiting up in 2019 for the Basketball World Cup.

Other players set to take part in the Olympics include Kevin Durant, James Harden and Jayson Tatum.

Before he can worry about the Olympics, Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates are continuing their run in the playoffs where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals this week.

Middleton, 2-time All-Star, has been in the NBA for 9 seasons and has averaged almost 20 points per game over the last 4 with the Bucks.

