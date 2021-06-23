Report: Khris Middleton to play for Team USA in the Olympics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston native Khris Middleton appears to be heading to Tokyo to play in the Olympic Games this Summer.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Porter-Gaud alum has committed to joining Team USA’s 12-man roster according to Middleton’s agent.

This would be the 2nd time Middleton has played for the National team after suiting up in 2019 for the Basketball World Cup.

Other players set to take part in the Olympics include Kevin Durant, James Harden and Jayson Tatum.

Before he can worry about the Olympics, Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates are continuing their run in the playoffs where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals this week.

Middleton, 2-time All-Star, has been in the NBA for 9 seasons and has averaged almost 20 points per game over the last 4 with the Bucks.

