Report: Man pointed rifle at kids, adults leading to standoff at Dorchester Co. apartment complex

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man pointed a rifle at kids and adults which led to a standoff at an apartment complex in Dorchester County, according to Lowcountry investigators.

It happened at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road.

The incident began on Tuesday afternoon on Archdale Boulevard where a woman and her kids were in a car. The woman said her kids told her that a man was pointing a firearm at their car, and when the woman turned around she saw a man pointing a gun at their vehicle.

Deputies responded to the area but did not locate anything. However, a few hours later, emergency responders received a call at the Archdale Forest Apartments regarding a man with a gun, and the description of the suspect matched the description of the man from the earlier incident.

Authorities spoke to an employee at the apartment complex who said a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle had walked past the complex’s office.

In addition, a man reported that he had dropped his friend off at her apartment and saw a man pointing a rifle at him. A woman also told investigators that a man with a rifle pointed the weapon at her and her juvenile son.

“A perimeter was established, and Special Ops teams responded to the scene,” DCSO officials said. “Attempts were made throughout the incident to communicate with the subject. Eventually negotiators from DCSO were called to the scene.”

A report states more attempts were made to communicate with the man, and at about 7:10 p.m. the subject appeared at the door.

According to the sheriff’s office, following commands, the man exited the apartment and was taken into emergency protective custody without incident. He was transported to Trident Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said no shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

The name of the suspect was not released; officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said that information in the incident report was redacted since the man involved in the incident was taken into emergency protective custody.

