RiverDogs Overcome Early Deficit, Open Homestand with 7-5 Win

Charleston, SC— Despite falling behind by three runs in the top of the first inning, the Charleston RiverDogs rebounded to claim a 7-5 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 2,983 fans. The RiverDogs now lead the Low-A East’s South Division by four games.

Augusta (19-23) stormed out of the gates with an aggressive game plan against RiverDogs starter Cole Wilcox. Cade Bunnell doubled on the first pitch of the game and Vaughn Grissom followed with a first pitch single to put men on the corners. Landon Stephens drove in the game’s first run with a groundout to second before Willie Carter made it 2-0 with an RBI single. The inning was extended by a Brandon Parker double which allowed Victor De Hoyos to drive in another run with a bouncer to the right side. The inning ended with the GreenJackets ahead 3-0.

The RiverDogs (27-14) answered with a run in the bottom of the opening inning on Brett Wisely’s RBI single, but the GreenJackets pushed the lead back to three with a sacrifice fly in the third. Once again, the RiverDogs were able to answer, pulling within 4-3 as Wisely and Diego Infante each drove in a run in the home half of the third.

Charleston tasted the lead for the first time in the next inning. With one out, Michael Berglund singled and was joined on base by Johan Lopez after he was hit by a pitch. A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position for Curtis Mead. The reigning Low-A East Player of the Week cashed in with a two-run single to left that put the RiverDogs on top 5-4. The lead was short-lived as Bunnell led off the fifth with a game-tying solo home run for Augusta.

The score was knotted 5-5 entering the bottom of the sixth when Augusta’s pitching staff lost control. Lisandro Santos loaded the bases with three walks before being removed in favor of James Acuna. The new reliever’s first pitch was mishandled by De Hoyos behind the plate for a passed ball that gave the RiverDogs the lead. Two pitches later, Acuna unleashed a wild pitch that allowed another run to score and grew the advantage to 7-5.

From that point on the bullpen of the RiverDogs took over. Andrew Gross entered the game in the sixth inning and worked 3.0 perfect frames to stretch his scoreless innings streak to 24.0. That is the longest active scoreless streak in Minor League Baseball. Brayden Theriot tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the season. Wilcox struck out a career-high nine batters over 5.0 innings of work. He surrendered five runs, four earned, on eight hits.

The top three hitters in the RiverDogs lineup, Heriberto Hernandez, Mead and Wisely, had two hits each and combined for six of the team’s eight hits in the game. Mead and Wisely each drove in two runs while Hernandez scored three.

The RiverDogs honored Jennie Moore Elementary School teacher Angela Leopard as the Harris Teeter Educator of the Game. Several of her students submitted video messages sharing their praise for Leopard’s teaching style. Those students later joined her in leading the singing of the seventh inning stretch.

The RiverDogs and GreenJackets resume the series with game two on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Seth Johnson (3-2, 2.42) will the toe the rubber for the RiverDogs. Augusta will counter with LHP Jake McSteen (2-0, 4.30).