SC man gets 20 years for voyeurism, exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors and voyeurism.

Mark Steven Ehrnschwender, of York County, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degreer sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of voyeurism, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Judge Daniel Dewitt Hall sentenced him to 10 years each on the exploitation charges and three years on each of the voyeurism charges to run concurrent with the 20-years.

On Sept. 17, 2018, investigator Kevin Atkins, with the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, conducted an investigation into the use of a file-sharing program that was being used for the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Atkins said an online user sent him sexually explicit files of children.

Atkins said his investigation traced the user sharing the material to a home in York County.

On Oct. 9, 2018, a search warrant was executed on Mark Ehrnschwender’s home, Wilson said.

Wilson said a number of computer and digital-related devices were seized, and they were later examined by law enforcement.

Investigator Chris Bomar with the South Carolina Attorney General’s office found 501,263 photos and 8,907 videos of child sexual abuse material on these devices.

While reviewing the computer-related devices, law enforcement also uncovered over 7,500 voyeuristic videos that Ehrnschwender recorded, Wilson said.

Wilson said the investigation revealed that Ehrschwender had placed hidden cameras in the bathrooms of his house and he secretly recorded friends and family members over at least an eight-year span.

In all, Ehrnschwender recorded 19 different people, including minors, without their consent, according to Wilson.

Judge Daniel Dewitt Hall sentenced Ehrnschwender to 10 years on the sexual exploitation of a minor to be followed by a sentence of 10 years on the sexual exploitation of a minor.

He received three years on each of the voyeurism charges, to run concurrent with the 20 years on the other charges. He had to forfeit his computer and digital devices and will have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.