Stormwater and trash clean-up efforts underway in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County crews are installing a new device intended to clean waterways in the College Park Estates neighborhood.

It’s called a WaterGoat device and is intended to collect litter, trash in water streams, and help improve water quality in the surrounding neighborhoods. Berkeley County’s storm water management team says the introduction of the WaterGoat is in response to on-going concerns from residents about the amount of litter and illegal dumping of things like furniture, tires, and bottles in the canal.

The WaterGoat will be installed in the Limehouse Branch of the canal starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Limehouse Branch starts right near the bridge where Trinity Place and Cornell Drive meet. (Live 5)

Berkeley County Recycling Director Sarah McCarthy-Smith says last year, their volunteer crews picked up more than 93,000 pounds of trash just along the roadways.

WaterGoat founder Mark Maksimowicz says his device gathers stormwater trash into one, small space, keeping it out of nearby streets, ditches, and waterways.

Maksimowicz adds that his organization is a non-profit and they do not charge counties and areas anything.

The device will last for years, however Maksimowicz asks that local community groups keep it cleaned out and maintained.

The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department has already committed to provide routine cleanup efforts of the device.

The Berkeley County government says after the installation on Wednesday, there will be a litter-removal initiative for the area in and around the canal. It will be led by community volunteers from Keep Berkeley Beautiful and Palmetto Pride/Keep SC Beautiful.

Since the canal is right next to College Park Middle School, the county also says that they hope the new device can be used for educational purposes.

This is the first time this trash collecting device is being installed in Berkeley County or the Charleston area.

More about the WaterGoat device can be found on the non-profit’s website.

