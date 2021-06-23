Summerville administrator terminated in special Saturday meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s town council is set to meet Wednesday evening to discuss the process to hire a new town administrator after council members voted on Saturday to terminate the town’s contract with Rebecca Vance.

Vance was hired as the town’s administrator on January 31, 2020. However, nearly a year and six months into her contract, the mayor and town council members voted to fire immediately and without cause, according to draft minutes of Saturday’s meeting.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about why Vance was let go. Saturday’s special-called meeting was announced just over 24 hours before council members would gather to terminate her contract.

According to meeting minutes, all but two of the town’s council members voted to end her time in the role.

Most of the council members wanted to fire Vance because they believed Vance was taking the town in a different direction than what the mayor or council was wanting.

One council member, Terry Jenkins, said he believed “there was a fundamental and philosophical difference between the Town Administrator and the Mayor and Council in dealings with daily interactions with Council and staff.”

Council member Bill McIntosh said he voted to terminate without cause “because he believes that the Town Administrator was not a good fit for this Council,” and council member Aaron Brown stated “there was a dichotomy between the Administrator and Mayor/Council as to who was in charge of the Town.”

Council members Kim Garten-Schmidt and Bob Jackson voted against the termination, and Jackson also voted against meeting in executive session on Saturday to discuss Vance’s termination.

“He did not think it was right to call a meeting on a Saturday morning when there was no time to get all of the facts regarding the issue,” draft meeting minutes stated.

Vance’s contract was signed on Jan. 31, 2020, but her term didn’t officially begin until March 9, 2020, according to her contract. She was set to remain as the town’s administrator for three years and make an annual gross salary of $165,000.

According to meeting minutes, Vance’s contract was terminated by the town involuntarily. Her contract states that the town must pay her a lump sum payment in the amount equal to her gross salary and benefits, “which would normally be paid over a period of one hundred eighty days.” Town officials have not yet released how much that amount will be.

The Summerville town council gathered Saturday morning to fire Vance while she was in Myrtle Beach for a meeting of the South Carolina City and County Managers Association. She was chosen during that meeting by the association’s members to lead as its president. Allison Burkey with the SCCCMA said Vance will remain president as there didn’t seem to be any ethical misconduct with her termination as Summerville’s town administrator.

“We allow the manager up to a year to be searching for a new position if they are in a director or officer position,” Burkey said.

In a press release from the town of Summerville announcing Vance’s hiring last year, Mayor Ricky Waring acknowledged Vance’s experience.

“Rebecca Vance has a strong background in local government and administrator experience,” Waring said in 2020. “Council is impressed with her qualifications, leadership experience, and high ethical standards. We look forward to the tremendous amount of value, transparency, and innovation she’ll bring to Summerville.”

Before her time as the town’s administrator, Vance served as the Deputy Administrator of Community Services for Dorchester County. She also served as the City Manager of Cayce, the City Administrator of Manning, and the Town Administrator of Summerton. “She also worked for the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments and the Sumter City-County Planning Commission earlier in her career,” the press released stated.

“I’m honored to work in Summerville with a council that’s passionate about their people and with a staff that values teamwork and service,” Vance said in 2020. “I appreciate the trust and confidence in being selected for this position. I look forward to giving back to a community that has given me so much throughout my life.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.