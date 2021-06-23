SC Lottery
Summerville announces July 4 Fireworks and Freedom Fest

Summerville's four-hour Fireworks and Freedom Fest begins at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 at Gahagan Park.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville will celebrate Independence Day with its Fireworks and Freedom Fest.

The four-hour event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 at Gahagan Park, located at 515 W. Boundary St., town spokesperson Mary Edwards said.

It will include live music, food and drinks, a kids’ zone and fireworks.

Click here for more information on the event on Facebook.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas and water. They will also be allowed to bring small lunch box-sized personal coolers.

The following items, however, will not be permitted:

  • Large coolers
  • Pets
  • Tents of any size
  • Personal fireworks
  • Grills of any type
  • Alcohol

Handicapped parking will be available next to the event in the front lot off West Boundary Street, Edwards said.

Additional parking is also available in the open field behind the Gahagan Park Playground.

Shuttles will run on a constant loop between one offsite parking location and Gahagan Park starting at 5 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m.

