Summerville announces July 4 Fireworks and Freedom Fest

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville will celebrate Independence Day with its Fireworks and Freedom Fest.

The four-hour event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 4 at Gahagan Park, located at 515 W. Boundary St., town spokesperson Mary Edwards said.

It will include live music, food and drinks, a kids’ zone and fireworks.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas and water. They will also be allowed to bring small lunch box-sized personal coolers.

The following items, however, will not be permitted:

Large coolers

Pets

Tents of any size

Personal fireworks

Grills of any type

Alcohol

Handicapped parking will be available next to the event in the front lot off West Boundary Street, Edwards said.

Additional parking is also available in the open field behind the Gahagan Park Playground.

Shuttles will run on a constant loop between one offsite parking location and Gahagan Park starting at 5 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m.

