Volvo plant in Ridgeville holds grand opening for Volvo Car University

Gov. Henry McMaster will join Volvo officials for the grand opening of the Volvo Car University campus in Ridgeville.(Volvo Cars)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will join Volvo officials for the grand opening of the Volvo Car University campus and the Volvo Car South Carolina Technical Center in Ridgeville.

The buildings are the newest ones on the campus.

The Volvo Car University building holds nearly 89,000 square feet of training and office space and is equipped with modern technology to enable retail partners and Volvo Cars employees to access industry-leading training, according to a release.

With the Volvo Car South Carolina Technical Center, the company adds new research and development capabilities for its Americas Region workforce with a center to educate retailer technicians on the latest vehicle technologies, including electrified powertrains. The Center includes a 23,000 square foot facility which encompasses a training academy, methods workshop and technical material analysis.

“The opening of Volvo Car University and the South Carolina Technical Center represents the most recent demonstration of our commitment to our future in the USA and the state of South Carolina,” Volvo Car USA President and CEO Anders Gustafsson said. “We appreciate the continued support of the Governor’s office, the state and Berkeley County. We are proud to call South Carolina home as Volvo Cars continues our transformation, moving toward an electric, sustainable future.”

“Today’s announcement by Volvo Cars highlights their important, long-standing commitment to South Carolina and our people,” McMaster said in a statement. “Our workforce is hardworking and eager to learn. This investment and investments like it will create a stronger, highly-trained workforce that will benefit South Carolina for decades to come.”

The grand opening comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this month that Volvo Cars will invest $118 million to produce the fully electric Polestar 3 at its South Carolina plant under contract for Polestar Cars.

The Polestar 3 is the third vehicle scheduled to be built at the plant, joining the Volvo S60 luxury sedan and the next generation of electrified Volvo cars.

