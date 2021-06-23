SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WHO: More evidence needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children

A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson...
A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The World Health Organization said that it requires more evidence on coronavirus vaccines in children before it can make any recommendations.

“Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, so unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe COVID-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers,” the WHO states on its website.

The Pfizer/BionTech vaccine was approved by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) for people aged 12 years and older.

“More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19,” the website states.

The WHO said it is continuing to update its recommendations as research and trials continue.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone made his first public statement on the killings of...
Solicitor releases statement on killings that targeted prominent Murdaugh family

Latest News

In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Vanessa Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars...
Kobe Bryant’s widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash
The Berkeley County School board approved a $328 million general fund budget for fiscal year...
Berkeley Co. School board approves $328 million budget for 2021-22 year
North Charleston police officials said shortly before 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3700...
Police officers investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston
In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation