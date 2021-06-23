Working Wednesdays: Dozens of companies are looking to fill positions

SC Lottery
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
By Ann McGill
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs in several different industries.

From family entertainment venues and schools, to a veterinary clinic and everything in between, dozens of companies are ready to put you to work. Companies include: Island Realty, Xfinity, SC Works Back to Work Job Fair, Skyzone Charleston, Kelly Education Services, Crescent Care Vet Clinic, Charleston Water System, Automation Personnel Services, Williamsburg County Government and Penske Truck Rental.

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

You’ll find more information about how to apply once the live stream is attached to this story after 2 p.m. today.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

If you can’t watch the live stream at 2 p.m., once the interview is over, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

