SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3-way tie atop the leaderboard after round 1 of the Rice Planters

(Pixabay)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Virginia’s Logan Perkins, Duke’s Quinn Riley and Stephen Campbell Jr. of Oklahoma are tied atop the leaderboard at -5 after the first day of the 49th Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club.

The trio each shot 67 on the day.

South Carolina’s Jason Quinlan and Drayton Stewart of Clemson are both 1 shot back at -4.

2019 Rice Planters champion and 2020 runner-up Austin Fulton of Mississippi State shot an even par 72 on Wednesday and will be 5 shots back going into Thursday.

The 2nd round will begin on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
North Charleston police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a...
Police investigating fatal shooting of a boy in North Charleston
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
Lisa Wallace will become the town administrator of Summerville on July 8.
Summerville leaders select town’s new administrator
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island

Latest News

The Battery dropped their 2nd game of the season to Charlotte, 3-0 on Wednesday
Battery Fall on the Road in 3-0 Loss to Charlotte
(Source: Pixabay)
Porter-Gaud’s Rowan Sullivan wins SCGA Junior Championship
VIDEO: RiverDogs win opener over Augusta
VIDEO: RiverDogs win opener over Augusta
The RiverDogs began their series with Augusta with a win on Tuesday
RiverDogs Overcome Early Deficit, Open Homestand with 7-5 Win