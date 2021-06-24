3-way tie atop the leaderboard after round 1 of the Rice Planters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Virginia’s Logan Perkins, Duke’s Quinn Riley and Stephen Campbell Jr. of Oklahoma are tied atop the leaderboard at -5 after the first day of the 49th Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club.

The trio each shot 67 on the day.

South Carolina’s Jason Quinlan and Drayton Stewart of Clemson are both 1 shot back at -4.

2019 Rice Planters champion and 2020 runner-up Austin Fulton of Mississippi State shot an even par 72 on Wednesday and will be 5 shots back going into Thursday.

The 2nd round will begin on Thursday morning.

