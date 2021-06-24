Berkeley Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrest of a man from Moncks Corner after he was charged with crimes against children.

The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Brian Charles Parker, 54, has been charged with two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators made the arrest with help from the Attorney General’s Office, Wilson said.

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Secret Service assisted with the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office said. The listed agencies are also all members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, as well as the law enforcement division of Santee Cooper .

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Parker. Investigators say Parker distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Parker was arrested on Wednesday and the Attorney General’s Office says his two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor are felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment each.

The Attorney General’s Office says they will be prosecuting the case.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

