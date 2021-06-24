Charleston Co. Emergency Management director facing charges of kidnapping, assault

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The director of Emergency Management at Charleston County has been arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.

According to court records, Jason Patno was arrested on Thursday afternoon and also faces a charge of first-degree burglary.

The county has placed him on unpaid leave.

Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten released the following statement.

Earlier today, I was informed of the arrest of Mr. Jason Patno, Director of Emergency Management. Mr. Patno has been placed on unpaid leave while the County investigates this matter. I have the utmost confidence that law enforcement and the Solicitor’s Office will handle this professionally and appropriately.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.