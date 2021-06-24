SC Lottery
Charleston Co. Emergency Management director facing charges of kidnapping, assault

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The director of Emergency Management at Charleston County has been arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.

According to court records, Jason Patno was arrested on Thursday afternoon and also faces a charge of first-degree burglary.

The county has placed him on unpaid leave.

Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten released the following statement.

Earlier today, I was informed of the arrest of Mr. Jason Patno, Director of Emergency Management. Mr. Patno has been placed on unpaid leave while the County investigates this matter. I have the utmost confidence that law enforcement and the Solicitor’s Office will handle this professionally and appropriately.

