SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton Co. Schools release safe return to in-person education plan

The district says some key features of the plan include that all students will have the...
The district says some key features of the plan include that all students will have the opportunity to participate in five days of in-person instruction and that the district will not be able to offer fully virtual learning options to students other than those previously approved to attend the Lowcountry Virtual Program in May 2021.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says they have officially released their Safe Return to In-Person and Continuity of Services Plan.

Using input from both their digital and in-person communities as required by federal governmental mandates, the CCSD says they released their plan Thursday.

Those interested can read the full plan on the county’s Safe Return to In-Person and Continuity of Services Plan.

The district says some key features of the plan include that all students will have the opportunity to participate in five days of in-person instruction and that the district will not be able to offer fully virtual learning options to students other than those previously approved to attend the Lowcountry Virtual Program in May 2021.

The new plan says the district will encourage employees and students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and they will work with regional healthcare providers to schedule vaccine clinics.

Officials say over six-thousand desk barriers will be available for use in all of Colleton County school facilities and schools and buses will be cleaned daily. Additionally they say both will be comprehensively disinfected once per week.

Anyone visiting district property will be required to wear a mask, and the district says all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask throughout the instructional day.

All CCSD parents or students of legal age who wish to opt their children or themselves out of wearing a face mask should complete the form provided by the Department of Health and Environmental Control on their website and send it to their school.

The district says not only will air purifiers will be placed in all CCSD classrooms, but students and visitors will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties. Social distancing will be enforced on district properties when possible.

The district says they may revise this plan as they receive new guidance from state and federal authorities.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander video captured vehicles on fire after a crash that happened at 5:03 a.m. Thursday on...
FIRST ALERT: I-26 eastbound lanes close again after 9-vehicle crash
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
North Charleston police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a...
Police investigating fatal shooting of a boy in North Charleston
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
Lisa Wallace will become the town administrator of Summerville on July 8.
Summerville leaders select town’s new administrator

Latest News

Tay'Veon Smalls
Man charged with murder in 2020 pool party shooting
Five rural fire departments are consolidating in Berkeley County.
Five rural fire departments to merge in Berkeley Co.
Brian Charles Parker
Berkeley Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Deputies responded to the Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
One wounded in shooting at apartment complex, deputies say