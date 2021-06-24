Colleton Co. Schools release safe return to in-person education plan

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says they have officially released their Safe Return to In-Person and Continuity of Services Plan.

Using input from both their digital and in-person communities as required by federal governmental mandates, the CCSD says they released their plan Thursday.

Those interested can read the full plan on the county’s Safe Return to In-Person and Continuity of Services Plan.

The district says some key features of the plan include that all students will have the opportunity to participate in five days of in-person instruction and that the district will not be able to offer fully virtual learning options to students other than those previously approved to attend the Lowcountry Virtual Program in May 2021.

The new plan says the district will encourage employees and students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and they will work with regional healthcare providers to schedule vaccine clinics.

Officials say over six-thousand desk barriers will be available for use in all of Colleton County school facilities and schools and buses will be cleaned daily. Additionally they say both will be comprehensively disinfected once per week.

Anyone visiting district property will be required to wear a mask, and the district says all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask throughout the instructional day.

All CCSD parents or students of legal age who wish to opt their children or themselves out of wearing a face mask should complete the form provided by the Department of Health and Environmental Control on their website and send it to their school.

The district says not only will air purifiers will be placed in all CCSD classrooms, but students and visitors will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties. Social distancing will be enforced on district properties when possible.

The district says they may revise this plan as they receive new guidance from state and federal authorities.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.