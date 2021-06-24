SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged with murder in 2020 pool party shooting

Tay'Veon Smalls
Tay'Veon Smalls(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ridgeland man is facing charges in the May 2020 shooting on St. Helena Island.

Tey’Veon Smalls, 22, of Ridgeland, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of 27-year-old Malcolm Moore of Beaufort, deputies say.

The charge stems from a shooting at approximately 9:55 p.m. on May 25, 2020, that happened during a pool party on Seaside Road in St. Helena Island. Deputies say Moore died on the way to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies say more than 100 people attended the pool party and witnesses identified Smalls as one of the people responsible for Moore’s death.

He was arrested Wednesday and brought to the Jasper County Detention Center and then transferred to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was being held pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander video captured vehicles on fire after a crash that happened at 5:03 a.m. Thursday on...
FIRST ALERT: I-26 eastbound lanes close again after 9-vehicle crash
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
North Charleston police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a...
Police investigating fatal shooting of a boy in North Charleston
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
Lisa Wallace will become the town administrator of Summerville on July 8.
Summerville leaders select town’s new administrator

Latest News

The district says some key features of the plan include that all students will have the...
Colleton Co. Schools release safe return to in-person education plan
Five rural fire departments are consolidating in Berkeley County.
Five rural fire departments to merge in Berkeley Co.
Brian Charles Parker
Berkeley Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
Deputies responded to the Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
One wounded in shooting at apartment complex, deputies say