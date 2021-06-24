SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies will no longer help Elizabeth City police with protests

Protestors call for an economic boycott in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays.
Protestors call for an economic boycott in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County’s sheriff said he will soon stop helping Elizabeth City police with the nightly protests over the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr.

Brown was killed by deputies at his Perry Street home back on April 21st as they tried to serve arrest and search warrants on him.

Deputies involved in the shooting were not charged after the district attorney ruled the shooting was justified.

People have been protesting the shooting and the subsequent decision by the D.A. every night since.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said on Wednesday that starting Saturday his deputies would no longer assist local police with the protests, and return to normal operations.

Wooten said Elizabeth City continuing to issue protest permits “have allowed and encouraged daily protests by a very small group of our community to hinder the lives of our citizens.”

The sheriff said while the First Amendment allows peaceful assembly, it doesn’t provide the right to block roads “nor does it provide the right to a law enforcement escort.”

Wooten said he has informed the police chief about the decision and says his deputies will continue to help the police department during major events and other situations.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander video captured vehicles on fire after a crash that happened at 5:03 a.m. Thursday on...
I-26 eastbound lanes reopened following 9-vehicle crash
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Jaquez Butler, 16, died at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday....
Coroner releases name of 16-year-old victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
Lisa Wallace will become the town administrator of Summerville on July 8.
Summerville leaders select town’s new administrator

Latest News

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal in Charleston.
State legislator’s law firm representing Hanahan couple for charges in connection to Capitol riot
A vehicle crash is affecting I-526 traffic near the Wando bridge Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle crash affecting I-526 traffic near Wando bridge
Bystander video captured vehicles on fire after a crash that happened at 5:03 a.m. Thursday on...
I-26 eastbound lanes reopened following 9-vehicle crash
The Department of Employment and Workforce said it received 1,633 first-time claims during the...
SC records 6th straight weekly drop in first-time unemployment claims