SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dry today, rain returns Friday!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re enjoying a nice break from the clouds, rain and humidity across the Lowcountry today! A cold front moved through the area yesterday leaving behind the beautiful weather which will only stick around one more day before changes return. Clouds will start to increase tonight as a breeze turns from the northeast to the southeast. This onshore wind will bring in a round of coastal flooding this evening around high tide(near 9PM in Downtown Charleston). The onshore wind will also bring in clouds overnight and showers are possible by the time we wake up on Friday morning. Scattered morning and afternoon showers and storms are possible Friday with highs in the mid 80s. The best chance of rain will be near the coast in the morning and inland during the afternoon. That pattern will continue this weekend but we should start to see few rain areas each day. We’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday but the rain chance will be decreasing over the weekend. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 85.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered AM/PM Rain and Storms. High 84.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
North Charleston police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a...
Police investigating fatal shooting of a boy in North Charleston
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
Lisa Wallace will become the town administrator of Summerville on July 8.
Summerville leaders select town’s new administrator
Officials say the fire broke out on I-26 East, two miles past Exit 194 toward Jedburg Road.
FIRST ALERT: Crews work to clear 9-vehicle crash blocking I-26 eastbound lanes

Latest News

Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Your Thursday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday evening forecast
VIDEO: Wednesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Wednesday evening weather forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cold front to bring drier weather for a few days!