Dry today, rain returns Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re enjoying a nice break from the clouds, rain and humidity across the Lowcountry today! A cold front moved through the area yesterday leaving behind the beautiful weather which will only stick around one more day before changes return. Clouds will start to increase tonight as a breeze turns from the northeast to the southeast. This onshore wind will bring in a round of coastal flooding this evening around high tide(near 9PM in Downtown Charleston). The onshore wind will also bring in clouds overnight and showers are possible by the time we wake up on Friday morning. Scattered morning and afternoon showers and storms are possible Friday with highs in the mid 80s. The best chance of rain will be near the coast in the morning and inland during the afternoon. That pattern will continue this weekend but we should start to see few rain areas each day. We’ll have to dodge a few showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday but the rain chance will be decreasing over the weekend. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 85.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered AM/PM Rain and Storms. High 84.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.