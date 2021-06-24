SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighter on administrative leave after charge in connection to dog theft case

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A firefighter is on administrative leave from his job after he was charged in connection to a case of dogs being stolen.

Duane Bostic is facing charges of conspiracy and impersonation.

Charleston County deputies say he was involved in a group that stole five dogs from a home on Johns Island back in February.

Investigators said the suspects were involved in a plan to impersonate armed law enforcement animal control officers and took the dogs.

Bostic is a firefighter in for Saint Andrews Public Service District. Officials said he is currently on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
North Charleston police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Pine Field Court for a...
Police investigating fatal shooting of a boy in North Charleston
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
Lisa Wallace will become the town administrator of Summerville on July 8.
Summerville leaders select town’s new administrator
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island

Latest News

The coalition, which is made up of 11 Charleston area groups, released the document in part, as...
Lowcountry activists calling for series of changes in Charleston County
Lisa Wallace will become the town administrator of Summerville on July 8.
Summerville leaders select town’s new administrator
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
VIDEO: Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
VIDEO: Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation