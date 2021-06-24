Firefighter on administrative leave after charge in connection to dog theft case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A firefighter is on administrative leave from his job after he was charged in connection to a case of dogs being stolen.

Duane Bostic is facing charges of conspiracy and impersonation.

Charleston County deputies say he was involved in a group that stole five dogs from a home on Johns Island back in February.

Investigators said the suspects were involved in a plan to impersonate armed law enforcement animal control officers and took the dogs.

Bostic is a firefighter in for Saint Andrews Public Service District. Officials said he is currently on administrative leave.

