Hiring event organized for Lowcountry unemployed

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal pandemic-related unemployment programs will come to an end this week and a non-profit is trying to help the unemployed get hired.

SC Works Trident says they are bringing 20 of the region’s top employers, enhanced career resources, and a local food truck together for an in-person back to work bash hiring event.

The non-profit says the event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. They will be hosting it at the SC Works Trident Center located at 1930 Hanahan Road in North Charleston.

Organizers say this is the first in-person hiring event of the year and it will feature representatives from 20 area employers including, The Medical University of South Carolina, Thorne, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, and Publix.

“We are so excited to be hosting our first in-person hiring event of the year,” Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Workforce Development Director Sharon Goss said. “Being able to return to an in-person format will allow our team to help out applicants on the spot and provide additional resources such as the SC Career Coach. We look forward to connecting job-seekers to so many great employers and helping them take their next step.”

Goss says attendees will also have access to the state-of-the-art SC Career Coach. The SC Career Coach is a bus that organizers say is outfitted with 10 computer workstations. These allow SC Works to provide enhanced career services and computer access to anyone, regardless of location.

SC Works Trident says they encourage attendees to be prepared for the event by updating resumes before the hiring event and being prepared to email updated resumes to employers.

The event will take place outside to allow for proper social distancing and adherence to COVID-19 protocols, organizers say.

Those who wish to attend can register in person at the event.

Works Trident is available to provide resume assistance to job seekers interested in the event. Those looking for help can book an appointment with a career coach at their website.

