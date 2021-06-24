SC Lottery
One wounded in shooting at apartment complex, deputies say

Deputies responded to the Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one man was injured Wednesday night when someone fired several rounds into an apartment complex.

Deputies responded to the Magnolia Bay Apartments on Highway 78 near Summerville just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and learned the victim was already at an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

He told deputies he was shot while outside at the apartment complex. His wound was not life-threatening.

Multiple apartments in the same building were struck by gunfire, but no other victims were found, Antonio said.

There was no word on whether investigators have a description of a gunman or any vehicles that might be involved.

Anyone with information on the active investigation can contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

