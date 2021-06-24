Police officers rescue injured woman from burning vehicle in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department released footage showing one of its officers and an off-duty Charleston Police school resource officer helping pull an accident victim from a burning vehicle.

The crash happened Monday at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Palmetto Commerce Parkway at Patriot Boulevard, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Pfc. Adrian Besancon of the North Charleston Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire after crashing into another vehicle.

Pfc. Adrian Besancon, seen here in dashcam footage, runs toward a burning vehicle following the crash Monday night on Palmetto Commerce Parkway. (North Charleston Police Department)

Besancon arrived on the scene and saw a white sedan with the engine block on fire. Off-duty Charleston Police officer Anthony Powell was trying to open the front passenger door where a victim appeared to be unconscious.

Police say the passenger window was broken from the crash and Basancon, Powell and the victim’s mother were able to pull her from the vehicle.

Besancon and several onlookers moved her a safe distance from the burning vehicle where she received medical attention.

Besancon then checked on the other driver involved in the crash.

The North Charleston Fire Department arrived and put out the vehicle fire.

