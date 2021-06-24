Porter-Gaud’s Rowan Sullivan wins SCGA Junior Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud rising junior Rowan Sullivan took home his first South Carolina Golf Association title on Wednesday winning the SCGA Junior Championship at Forest Lake Club in Columbia.

Sullivan, who overcame a 2-shot penalty on the front nine, was tied with AC Flora’s Luke Sullivan going to the final hole. The Cyclones star put his tee shot on 18 just a couple of feet away from the hole.

Minutes later, he would tap in for his 15th birdie of the tournament to finish at -3.

“Well, it’s my first SCGA title, I’m really excited.” Sullivan said. “Going into the week, I talked to Frank Ford who’s one of the most legendary SCGA players said if I win I get a steak dinner so going home I’m excited about the steak dinner and my mom is a big part of this, this is her first win with me, she means a lot to me and her support, to win this on the 18th with such a great shot was really exciting”

