State legislator’s law firm representing Hanahan couple for charges in connection to Capitol riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan couple charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building have retained the legal services of a state legislator’s law firm. The legal team at Goldfinch Winslow located in Pawley’s Island will represent John Hurbert Getsinger Jr. and his wife Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger in federal court.

The Berkeley County couple was arrested on June 15 after the FBI obtained an arrest warrant. The pair are facing federal charges for disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, a federal arrest warrant says.

The arrest warrant shows the FBI received tips from four sources, one claiming to be related to the Stacie Getsinger, all with information placing the pair in Washington D.C. during the Stop The Steal rally which turned into rioters breaking into the Capitol building. More than 500 people have already been arrested in connection to a series of criminal acts that day.

Those documents lay out some of the evidence against the Getsingers, including screen shots that appear to show the couple inside the building and Facebook messages from the Getsingers that indication they were there.

One such Facebook posted listed in the arrest warrant shows Stacie Getsinger claiming to have entered the building after others forced their way inside.

“. . . The Capital [sic] bldg is the peoples house. WE the citizens own it,” Stacie Getsigner wrote. “Once it was stormed we also went inside.”

Federal agents also gained access to private messages in which John Getsinger admits is talking about walking around inside the building.

“Yep and yell a lot,” John Getsinger writes suggesting they were pushed in by the crowd. “Stacie Getsinger thinks we are going to jail.”

Goldfinch Winslow is operated by Republican State Senator Stephen L. Goldfinch and attorney Tom Winslow.

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger appeared in federal court in Charleston. (CCDC)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.