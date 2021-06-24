SC Lottery
Three transported to the hospital after crash involving chase suspect in Goose Creek

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Goose Creek involving a chase suspect Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department said the incident began when authorities received a 911 call from a citizen who said a wanted subject, who also was in possession of a stolen vehicle, was at the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at 215 St. James Avenue.

An officer responded and located the vehicle unoccupied. A report states that the officer called for additional officers and waited for backup before approaching.

According to police, while waiting for backup, the suspect approached and entered the stolen Ford F-250.

“Additional officers arrived and believing they had the suspect vehicle pinned in, they approached the vehicle on foot,” GCPD officials said. “The officers gave multiple verbal commands, which the suspect ignored.”

Authorities said as the suspect was fleeing from the scene he nearly struck an officer’s patrol vehicle. A vehicle chase then started.

Police said the suspect continued fleeing until reaching the intersection of Davenport and St. James. At this intersection, investigators said the suspect struck an uninvolved motorist’s vehicle, causing it to overturn. The pursuit then ended.

GCPD officials said three people, including the suspect, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are not known at this time.

Police said the suspect continued fleeing until reaching the intersection of Davenport and St. James. At this intersection, investigators said the suspect struck an uninvolved motorist’s vehicle, causing it to overturn. The pursuit then ended.(Live 5 News)

