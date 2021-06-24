Vehicle fire blocks all east and westbound lanes of I-26
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a vehicle fire has closed all east and westbound lanes of I-26.
Officials say the fire broke out on I-26 East, two miles past Exit 194 toward Jedburg Road.
Trooper Nick Pye says they will need to close all of I-26 in order to clean up the accident.
Pye says there is no word yet on any injuries or how long it will take crews to clear the accident. There also have yet to be any reports on how many vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
