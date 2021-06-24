Vehicle fire blocks all east and westbound lanes of I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a vehicle fire has closed all east and westbound lanes of I-26.

Officials say the fire broke out on I-26 East, two miles past Exit 194 toward Jedburg Road.

Trooper Nick Pye says they will need to close all of I-26 in order to clean up the accident.

Pye says there is no word yet on any injuries or how long it will take crews to clear the accident. There also have yet to be any reports on how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKING: Multiple emergency crews responding on the east bound site of 1-26 right before the Nexton exit. Multiple cars appear to have severe damage. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/LdMRqNoQqH — Summer Huechtker (@summerhuechtker) June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.