Women’s health center opens in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Centers has opened their new breast center to better serve women in the community.

The breast center is right across the street from Summerville Medical Center, but in its own stand-alone space. Officials say it’s designed with women in mind, offering a more spa-like space.

“Everything will be centralized there,” Summerville Medical Center Obstetrician Gynecologist Dr. Brittany Stofko said. “So, they don’t have to worry about navigating the hospital and feeling uncomfortable because, you know, mammography isn’t always that comfortable.

Officials say the new center offers services from initial mammograms and screenings, to breast cancer diagnosis visits.

Patients will still have to go to the hospital for surgeries.

Stofko said the new breast center has more of a boutique atmosphere with locker rooms, patient lounge areas, aromatherapy, and its own private parking.

“It’s going to be attractive,” Stofko said. “It’s not going to be something that you dread. It’s actually a nice environment that you wait in before you have to get your preventative care done.”

Stofko said they are excited to offer women in the greater Summerville area services they need closer to where they live, especially in this growing area.

Summerville Medical says this is part of their larger goal to expand women’s health care locations. They say they also plan to open a new women’s health center in Nexton around December of this year.

