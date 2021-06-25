SC Lottery
7 people, 1 dog exposed to rabies in Berkeley County, DHEC says

State health officials say a cat in Berkeley County has tested positive for rabies.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials say a cat in Berkeley County has tested positive for rabies.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the cat was found near Land O Pines Circle and Pinopolis Road in Moncks Corner.

The cat was submitted to DHEC for testing on Wednesday and was confirmed to have rabies on Thursday, according to officals.

Officials say seven people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. In addition, one dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister said. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

Health officials say if you think your pet has been bitten or scratched by the cat, or is found with wounds of unknown origin to consider that the pet may have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday or after-hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 and choose option two.

DHEC says the cat is the second animal to test positive for rabies in Berkeley County and the 37th case in the state this year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

