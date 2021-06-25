Troopers working hit-and-run on Highway 17-A in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with Highway Patrol say they are working a hit-and-run on Highway 17-A in Berkeley County Thursday night.

Authorities say the incident is on Highway 17-A at Sunview Avenue.

Officials with the Whitesville Fire Department said the entire roadway is shut down and may be closed for the foreseeable future.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

