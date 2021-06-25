SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers working hit-and-run on Highway 17-A in Berkeley County

Berkeley County emergency officials say a portion of Highway 17-A near Whitesville has been...
Berkeley County emergency officials say a portion of Highway 17-A near Whitesville has been shut down.(Whitesville Fire Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with Highway Patrol say they are working a hit-and-run on Highway 17-A in Berkeley County Thursday night.

Authorities say the incident is on Highway 17-A at Sunview Avenue.

Officials with the Whitesville Fire Department said the entire roadway is shut down and may be closed for the foreseeable future.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander video captured vehicles on fire after a crash that happened at 5:03 a.m. Thursday on...
I-26 eastbound lanes reopened following 9-vehicle crash
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Jaquez Butler, 16, died at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday....
Coroner releases name of 16-year-old victim in fatal North Charleston shooting
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
State police reopen hit-and-run death investigation from details gathered in Murdaugh case
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic faces a two-week suspension in connection with the...
Moncks Corner police chief suspended over SRO investigation
Lisa Wallace will become the town administrator of Summerville on July 8.
Summerville leaders select town’s new administrator

Latest News

The Biden administration has extended a nationwide eviction moratorium for another month,...
Leaders encourage rental assistance help as CDC extends pause on evictions
.
Woman reported missing on Folly Beach found safe in West Ashley
Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Goose Creek...
Three transported to the hospital after crash involving chase suspect in Goose Creek
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Emergency Management director accused of confining, assaulting woman