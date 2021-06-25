Burke Alum Raven Saunders qualifies for Olympics

EUGENE, OR (WCSC) - Burke alum Raven Saunders is heading to the Olympic games for the 2nd time in her career.

The Lowcountry native qualified to go to Tokyo on Thursday by finishing 2nd in the shot put competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Saunders threw a personal best of 19.96 meters on her third throw of the finals, a throw that also set a record for the tournament.

That record was short lived as Jessica Ramsey would throw 20.12 meters just a few minutes later.

Saunders will be heading to the Olympics for the 2nd time after also competing in Rio in the 2016 games. That year she finished in 5th place.

The 4-time NCAA champion will now have a chance to earn her first medal in front of the world.

