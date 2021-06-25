SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Burke Alum Raven Saunders qualifies for Olympics

Raven Saunders competes during the finals of the women's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Raven Saunders competes during the finals of the women's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, OR (WCSC) - Burke alum Raven Saunders is heading to the Olympic games for the 2nd time in her career.

The Lowcountry native qualified to go to Tokyo on Thursday by finishing 2nd in the shot put competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Saunders threw a personal best of 19.96 meters on her third throw of the finals, a throw that also set a record for the tournament.

That record was short lived as Jessica Ramsey would throw 20.12 meters just a few minutes later.

Saunders will be heading to the Olympics for the 2nd time after also competing in Rio in the 2016 games. That year she finished in 5th place.

The 4-time NCAA champion will now have a chance to earn her first medal in front of the world.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander video captured vehicles on fire after a crash that happened at 5:03 a.m. Thursday on...
I-26 eastbound lanes reopened following 9-vehicle crash
Jason Patno was arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Charleston Co. Emergency Management director accused of confining, assaulting woman
Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Goose Creek...
Three transported to the hospital after crash involving chase suspect in Goose Creek
North Charleston Police Pfc. Adrian Besancon, Off-duty Charleston Police school resource...
Police officers rescue injured woman from burning vehicle in North Charleston
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Jaquez Butler, 16, died at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday....
Coroner releases name of 16-year-old victim in fatal North Charleston shooting

Latest News

The RiverDogs dropped their first game of this week's series to Augusta with a 7-2 loss on...
RiverDogs Slowed by GreenJackets, Fall 7-2
Hacket, Riley tied for the lead after round 2 at the Rice Planters
3 players are tied for the lead after Round 1 at the Rice Planters
VIDEO: Round 1 at Rice Planters
Porter-Gaud's Rowan Sullivan won the SCGA Junior championship on Wednesday
VIDEO: Porter-Gaud's Sullivan wins SCGA Junior Championship