Coast Guard rescues man from capsized sail boat off Lowcountry shores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Charleston sector sent two helicopters to find a man who had been stuck in the ocean for over two hours.

The Coast Guard says they received uncorrelated Mayday calls over Channel 16 and conducted investigative work to refine a search area along several potential tracks.

Responders launched two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters and one of the aircrews located the capsized sailboat and one person in the water. They said the swimmer had been in the water for over two hours and crews saved him from being pulled out to sea.

The helicopter deployed a rescue swimmer and the Coast Guard says they hoisted the man to safety. (US Coast Guard)

The helicopter deployed a rescue swimmer and the Coast Guard says they hoisted the man to safety. They say they transferred the survivor to Charleston County EMS.

“Our helicopter is equipped with direction finding equipment that allows us to locate the direction of a distress call very quickly,” Coast Guard Aircraft Lieutenant Commander Jake Wrieden said. “We were fortunate to hear two distress calls during the search and were able to home in on the survivor using maritime distress Channel 16. This equipment allowed us to locate and rescue the survivor who had been in the water for almost two hours making calls on a survival radio. We had to filter through numerous non- distress calls on channel 16, which degraded our ability to locate the survivor. We would like to remind all Mariners to use Channel 16 for hailing and distress only. You never know who is relying on it.”

#BREAKING: U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston received uncorrelated Mayday calls over Channel 16. Watchstanders... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Southeast on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.