Coroner: Man in motorcycle crash dies 6 days later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a 30-year-old Summerville man died following injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Jonathon Hicks died at 12:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hicks died at the Medical University of South Carolina and O’Neal says it was the result of blunt force injuries suffered in a single motorcycle collision.

O’Neal says that crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. on June 16. She says Hicks was driving on the King Street Extension at the time of the crash.

The Charleston Police Department is the investigating agency.

