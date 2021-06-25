SC Lottery
Coroner: Man in motorcycle crash dies 6 days later

Hicks died at the Medical University of South Carolina and O’Neal says it was the result of blunt force injuries suffered in a single motorcycle collision.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a 30-year-old Summerville man died following injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Jonathon Hicks died at 12:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hicks died at the Medical University of South Carolina and O’Neal says it was the result of blunt force injuries suffered in a single motorcycle collision.

O’Neal says that crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. on June 16. She says Hicks was driving on the King Street Extension at the time of the crash.

The Charleston Police Department is the investigating agency.

