Deputies arrest second suspect for murder at Beaufort County pool party

Authorities with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old James Stafford, Jr....
Authorities with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old James Stafford, Jr. for the murder of Malcolm Moore.(BCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a second suspect for a murder at a pool party in Beaufort County in 2020.

Authorities with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old James Stafford, Jr. for the murder of Malcolm Moore. Stafford surrendered to deputies at the sheriff’s office in Beaufort on Friday morning. He also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Stafford is the second suspect arrested for the 2020 murder. On Wednesday Tey’Veon Smalls was arrested in Ridgeland and faces the same charges.

Their charges stem from an incident on the night of May 25, 2020 when deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a pool party on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island.

“When deputies arrived, they located a wounded man — later identified as 27-year-old Malcolm Moore of Beaufort — and secured the scene for Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services to respond, treat and transport him to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital,” BCSO officials said. “On the way to the hospital, Moore died as a result of the gunshot wound(s).”

According to the sheriff’s office, in the investigation, it was learned that there were over 100 people at the party and that some in attendance may have witnessed the shooting.

“No subjects were immediately located or identified,” BCSO officials said. “Over the past year, Sheriff’s Office investigators continued to locate witnesses and conduct interviews. In those interviews, witnesses identified the subjects responsible for Moore’s shooting death as 22-year-old Tey’Veon Smalls of Ridgeland and 25-year-old James Stafford Jr. of St. Helena.”

“On June 9, 2021, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and presented the facts of the case,” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “After reviewing the investigation, the magistrate issued warrants for the arrests of Smalls and Stafford Jr. for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.”

