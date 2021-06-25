Deputies investigate late-night Charleston County drive-by shooting
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say someone in a passing vehicle opened fire on a home late Thursday night.
Deputies responded to a home in the 1900 block of Central Park Road just before 11 p.m., Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies said a home was damaged by gunfire but no one inside was injured, he said.
There was no word on a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.
Deputies are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.
