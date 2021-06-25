Federal Unemployment Benefits ending in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will be opting out of all federal pandemic programs over the weekend.

Officials say Saturday is the last day of that claim week and starting on Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce returns to pre-pandemic unemployment operations.

SCDEW says those who are still unemployed after this week, will no longer receive the $300 weekly add-on benefit for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

They say if a person is eligible to move from federal programs to state programs, they will be notified with next steps to take through the MyBenefits portal.

SCDEW says as of last month, the state unemployment rate was 4.6%.

For comparison, last May, that rate was 11.5%. In January of last year, before the pandemic, it was at 2.6%.

With this return to pre-pandemic unemployment insurance, SCDEW says the SC Works Online Search program will continue offering job seeking opportunities and services.

SCDEW Chief of Staff Jamie Suber says more jobs are posted right now than they’ve seen since 2015.

“The demand for labor, the demand for you, is high right now. Let’s take advantage of that need,” Suber said. “In addition, unemployment can only provide a partial wage replacement. A job can provide a lot more than that. Financial stability, and in many cases, medical benefits and retirement options.”

Those who are still unemployed after this week, will need to certify their claim next week. That’s because payments are paid one week back. The Department of Employment and Workforce says those people will have to complete their tow weekly work searches through SC Works.

More information on what the regular unemployment insurance looks like, as well as what all is changing can be found on the DEW website.

