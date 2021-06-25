SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Federal Unemployment Benefits ending in South Carolina

SCDEW says those who are still unemployed after this week, will no longer receive the $300...
SCDEW says those who are still unemployed after this week, will no longer receive the $300 weekly add-on benefit for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will be opting out of all federal pandemic programs over the weekend.

Officials say Saturday is the last day of that claim week and starting on Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce returns to pre-pandemic unemployment operations.

SCDEW says those who are still unemployed after this week, will no longer receive the $300 weekly add-on benefit for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

They say if a person is eligible to move from federal programs to state programs, they will be notified with next steps to take through the MyBenefits portal.

SCDEW says as of last month, the state unemployment rate was 4.6%.

For comparison, last May, that rate was 11.5%. In January of last year, before the pandemic, it was at 2.6%.

With this return to pre-pandemic unemployment insurance, SCDEW says the SC Works Online Search program will continue offering job seeking opportunities and services. 

SCDEW Chief of Staff Jamie Suber says more jobs are posted right now than they’ve seen since 2015.

“The demand for labor, the demand for you, is high right now. Let’s take advantage of that need,” Suber said. “In addition, unemployment can only provide a partial wage replacement. A job can provide a lot more than that. Financial stability, and in many cases, medical benefits and retirement options.”

Those who are still unemployed after this week, will need to certify their claim next week. That’s because payments are paid one week back. The Department of Employment and Workforce says those people will have to complete their tow weekly work searches through SC Works.

More information on what the regular unemployment insurance looks like, as well as what all is changing can be found on the DEW website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystander video captured vehicles on fire after a crash that happened at 5:03 a.m. Thursday on...
I-26 eastbound lanes reopened following 9-vehicle crash
Jason Patno was arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Charleston Co. Emergency Management director accused of confining, assaulting woman
Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Goose Creek...
Three transported to the hospital after crash involving chase suspect in Goose Creek
North Charleston Police Pfc. Adrian Besancon, Off-duty Charleston Police school resource...
Police officers rescue injured woman from burning vehicle in North Charleston
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Jaquez Butler, 16, died at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday....
Coroner releases name of 16-year-old victim in fatal North Charleston shooting

Latest News

City officials say the new park will be on Williams Lane, adjacent to Bowen Elementary School.
Hanahan opens new 53-acre park
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they are not opening an...
SLED not opening investigation into digitally altered mask opt-out forms
Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Goose Creek...
Three transported to the hospital after crash involving chase suspect in Goose Creek
The Biden administration has extended a nationwide eviction moratorium for another month,...
Leaders encourage rental assistance help as CDC extends pause on evictions