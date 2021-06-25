SC Lottery
Hacket, Riley tied for the lead after round 2 at the Rice Planters

By Kevin Bilodeau
Jun. 24, 2021
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Duke’s Quinn Riley shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday to maintain a share of the lead after 2 rounds at the Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club.

Riley is tied with UNC Wilmington’s Drew Hackett who shot a 5-under 67 to go to -6 through 2 days.

Clemson’s Drayton Stewart is among four golfers who are one shot down going into the final round on Friday. That group also includes Furman’s Mac Scott, Oklahoma’s Stephen Campbell Jr. and LSU’s Michael Sanders.

Austin Fulton, the Rice Planters champion in 2019 and the runner-up in 2020 is at -1 through 2 rounds and 5 shots back of the lead.

The final round begins on Friday morning.

