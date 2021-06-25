Hanahan opens new 53-acre park

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Hanahan will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for their new 53‐ Acre Park in Tanner Plantation.

City officials say the new park will be on Williams Lane, adjacent to Bowen Elementary School.

The funding for the park’s construction was approved by residents with more than 75% approval, Hanahan said in a release. They say the vote was part of the November, 2020 election.

City officials say the property was given to the city from the federal government for public use in 2016.

Some of the key features of the park that were highlighted by the city include:

three full‐size, regulation soccer fields with baseball and softball backstops

one full‐size synthetic turf field

six tennis courts

one basketball court

one sand volleyball court

a playground

a dog park

Walking trails

Pavilions for gatherings

A recreation building with concession stand and restrooms.

A stand‐alone restroom

Using a shared‐use approach, city officials say the Berkeley County School District partnered with Hanahan by providing some of the funding for the synthetic field and the tennis courts.

Officials say this approach will allow the district to have allocated times for student use of the tennis courts and the synthetic field.

The cost to the district is $957,000, but officials say the total cost of the park will exceed $11 million.

“When Hanahan last opened new fields, the city had just 13,700 people in it and we are approximately 29,000 now. We are bursting at the seams for recreation space. Once completed, this park will be a hub of activity for our residents and visitors for many years to come. The construction is expected to take not more than 440 days,” Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran said.

