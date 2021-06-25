James Island woman fed up with people shooting at her home

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island woman is demanding answers after bullets ripped into her home Thursday night.

“For what reason are you shooting at my house,” homeowner Geneviese Green said.

Green’s home on Central Park Road appears to have been struck by at least three bullets, one of which entered the home while she and her grandson where watching a movie Thursday night around 11 p.m.

“I hear shots ring out. It sounded like 5 or 6 gun shots and they came into my house. I don’t appreciate this at all because this is the second time in a week that this has happened,” Green said. “No, I am not comfortable in my own house.”

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both incidents.

“Detectives are working to identify a motive for last night’s shooting, and whether it is connected to last week’s incident. There is no indication of a threat to the general public. Deputies have increased patrols of the area,” Capt. Roger Antonio said.

Green’s home is just a block away from an elementary school. She says she is concerned that a child could get hurt if this continues.

“My grandkids come and visit all the time. My grandson likes to sit at the table and play on the computer,” Green said. “The bullet came through the window, shattered the blinds and broke the sidings on the window inside. Anything could have happened last night.”

Green is confident law enforcement will find the people responsible.

“Just a warning to you out there that is doing this,” Green said. “I don’t know what your problem is, but I know one thing - you can run but you cannot hide for long. You’re going to get caught.”

No injuries were reported in either shooting, but that’s not always the case. A 5-year-old girl was killed after bullets struck her home in Summerville last year. A woman died in a similar situation in 2018 and later that year a 19-year-old was killed after bullets pierced his home while he slept.

Earlier in 2021, 58-year-old Wayne Wade was shot in the neck while watching TV in his room when an errant round struck him.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.