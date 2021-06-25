Man airlifted to hospital following Colleton Co. motorcycle crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was severely injured when his motorcycle collided head-on with a small passenger car in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire Rescue says the crash happened in the 1900 block of Sidneys Road near the Pak-a-Sak Store.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet, and the fire department says he suffered multiple traumatic injuries as well as a head injury. (Colleton County Fire Department)

Crews say the accident occurred at 5:44 p.m. Thursday when a Honda motorcycle heading southbound struck a Chevrolet Impala heading north.

CCFR says the victim was unconscious following the crash, but he regained consciousness at the scene.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated his injuries, then crews say they transported him to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center to meet with the CARE Flight helicopter.

CCFR says the man was transferred to the Flight Crew without incident, then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. There has been no word speaking to the severity of the victim’s injuries at this time.

