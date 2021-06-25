SC Lottery
McMaster to present state budget vetoes

Gov. Henry McMaster will present his vetoes to the $11 billion South Carolina budget at a 2 p.m. news conference Friday.(WBTV)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will discuss his vetoes to the state’s $11 billion budget Friday.

McMaster will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the Statehouse to explain what items he has decided to strike out of the spending plan.

Lawmakers sent the budget to McMaster close to the deadline to get the spending plan in place before the new fiscal year begins on Thursday.

The spending plan provides raises for most state employees, teachers and law enforcement officers.

Education makes up a big part of the state budget. The budget has enough money in it to allow every school to hire a nurse and a school resource officer. It also will cover a $1,000 pay raise for teachers, incentives for colleges and technical schools to freeze tuition and enough funds so that every eligible student can go to 4K. There is also $93 million for new textbooks to replace all common core texts.

It also includes money to expand the Port of Charleston and fix buildings at colleges and set aside $600 millions into a rainy-day fund in case of future economic hardships.

McMaster had until Friday to issue his vetoes.

Lawmakers are set to return to the Statehouse on Tuesday to decide whether to override them.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

